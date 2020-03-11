Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Carlene Hilliker Obituary
Carlene Hilliker

Bossier City - Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Carlene Hilliker, 81, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Central Assembly of God "Church of the Cross", officiated by Bro. Ken Richmond. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kenneth Copeland Ministries, Central Assembly of God "Church of the Cross", or to the .

Per the family's request, please dress casual.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020
