Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Bellevue Union Church
199 Bodcau Dam Rd
Haughton, LA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Carley Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carley Maxwell Jones


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carley Maxwell Jones Obituary
Carley Maxwell Jones

Haughton - Carley Maxwell Jones passed away at his home on May 25, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m at Bellevue Union Church, 199 Bodcau Dam Rd., Haughton, LA. Officiating will be Cleve Cyrus, Pastor. Casual attire is recommended.

Carley was born November 19, 1935 in Campti, Louisiana, to Fred Samuel Jones and Marie Lawrence Jones. He graduated from Bossier High School in 1954 and attended Northwestern State University where he graduated in 1959. After graduating he resided in Bossier City, Louisiana, and worked for Jones Brothers Company. Later he worked with Exxon for over 35 years as a distributor for oil and gas. In 1964 he moved to Haughton, Louisiana, where he resided the remainder of his life.

Carley was a 32 degree Mason at Lodge 266 Adkins and past President of the Sandman Unit of the Shriners. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his grandchildren. He had fond memories of all his south Texas hunting trips with Petie Moore and hosting fish fries "where no one could leave hungry". He was especially known for making people laugh with his quick wit and crooked smile.

Carley was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mattie Sue Creasman Reyenga. He is survived by; his children, son William David Jones and daughter Carla Marie Jones Crow and her husband Larry Crow; his 5 grandchildren, Jessica Jones, Brandon Bienvenu, Brittany Malinovsky (Clay) , Kelli Crow, and Colby Crow; his great grandchildren Haley, Ruby, and Sutton Bienvenu and Stella Malinovsky; 4 nephews and 1 niece. Also surviving Carley are his sister, JoAnn Irby and her husband Doug. He leaves behind a host of dear friends that he loved dearly. A special thank you to Letha (Speedy) Underwood Jones (mother of his children), Kay Moore, and Betty Lomzenski for being so dear to him.

Carley requested Brandon Bienvenu, Colby Crow, Ron Moore, J.W.Slack, Stan Lomzenski, Daryl Buck Guillory, Norman Owens, Doug Irby, Dan Festervan, and Barney Barger to serve as honorary pallbearers. His last request was for his body to be donated to LSU Medical School.

The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Moller for the many years of compassionate care he provided to Carley.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.