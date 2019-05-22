Carlon R. "Carl" Ferguson



Bossier City - A graveside service for Carlon R. "Carl" Ferguson will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Daniel Nelson of The Simple Church. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA.



Carl was born in Pascagoula, MS on August 7, 1960 and passed away in Bossier City, LA on May 19, 2019. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired as an Engineer Tech from the LA Department of Transportation.



He was preceded in death by a grandson, Bryce Williams.



Carl is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sharon Batten Ferguson of Bossier City, LA; parents, Sid and Liz Ferguson of Baton Rouge, LA; sons, Jonathan Ferguson, Barry Williams and wife, Lori all of Bossier City, LA, Brian Williams and wife, Christa of Blanchard, LA; brothers, Darrell Ferguson and wife, Erin of Baton Rouge, LA, Scott Ferguson and wife, Joan of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Taylor, Ashleigh, Caleb and Kelsey and mother-in-law, Bonnie Batten of Bossier City, LA.



The family suggests memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942.