Carlos L. "Buddy" Bush

Carlos L. "Buddy" Bush Obituary
Carlos L. "Buddy" Bush

Cypress, TX - Bush, Carlos L. "Buddy" of Cypress, Texas, died on May 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Smith) Bush; loving father of Carl (Cathy), Diana (Don), and Stephen (Rhonda); and Papaw of Alex (Amber), Lizzy, Eli, Evan, and Jack. Born in Shreveport on May 17, 1938, to William L. and Ruby M. (Searcy) Bush, he graduated from C.E. Byrd HS. He received a B.S. from Ohio State and an M.B.A. from University of Wyoming. He enlisted in the US Air Force, and was awarded the Meritorious Service and Air Force Commendation Medals before retiring at the rank of Major. He was a "Great Guy" and will be sorely missed.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 14 to May 16, 2020
