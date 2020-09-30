Carlos Meza
Bossier City - Services will be held to celebrate the life of Carlos Meza, 84, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at First Baptist Haughton with Dr. Gevan Spinney and Justin Haigler, of The Simple Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Interment at NW Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Carlos is survived by his wife, Guadalupe "Lupe" Meza; children, Cynthia Espinoza, Frances Boggs (David), Samuel Meza (Kristin), Cynthia Meza and Carlos Meza, Jr.; 17 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and many more who knew and loved him.
To view full biography for Mr. Meza please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com