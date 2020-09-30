1/1
Carlos Meza
{ "" }
Carlos Meza

Bossier City - Services will be held to celebrate the life of Carlos Meza, 84, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at First Baptist Haughton with Dr. Gevan Spinney and Justin Haigler, of The Simple Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Interment at NW Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Carlos is survived by his wife, Guadalupe "Lupe" Meza; children, Cynthia Espinoza, Frances Boggs (David), Samuel Meza (Kristin), Cynthia Meza and Carlos Meza, Jr.; 17 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and many more who knew and loved him.

To view full biography for Mr. Meza please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
