Carmela Dalton
Shreveport - A life's journey that began many years ago in Naples, Italy came to a peaceful end after 95 years of life filled with wonderful experiences amongst family and friends. After over 20 years of battling Alzheimer's disease, Carmela DiMaro Dalton completed her life's journey and was reunited in heaven with her husband of 50 years, James "Lawerence" Earl Dalton, on June 29th, 2020.
Born in 1925 to Raffaele Antonio and Concetta Ciafrone DiMaro, Carmela grew up in a loving family with seven sisters and one brother. During the liberation of Italy at the end of World War II, she met her eternal love, Lawrence, a handsome young American soldier stationed locally. Lawrence and Carmela married and embarked on a multi-national life and produced five offspring. Carmela and Lawrence spent the latter part of their life in the deep south of the United States, here in Shreveport. Carmela was a devout Catholic who dedicated her life to her church, her family, and making the world a better place to live. Carmela's love, translated through stern disposition and an amazing ability to pleasure all with her cooking, will forever be remembered by all.
Carmela was preceded in death by her father, her mother, her husband, her infant child, Imma Maria, her brother, Giovanni, and four sisters, Maria, Assunta, Giuseppina, and Anna.
Carmela is survived by numerous loving family members including her sister, Rita DiMaro and sister Vivian Nunzia Tamme and her husband, Klaus Tamme; children and their spouses, Rita and Curtis Beavers, Cynthia and Bill Bishop, Ralph Dalton and Maria and Tom Thoma; Grandchildren, Tania Beavers Tadevic, Monica Beavers Ritchie, Andrea Beavers Solis, Katrina Beavers Gutierrez, Jessica Beavers Adame, Joseph Beavers, Daniel Beavers, Anthony Bishop, Christina Bishop, Michael Bishop Jonathon Dalton, Nicholas Dalton, Andrew Dalton, Thomas Phillips, Adam Phillips, 27 great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, Rosa Tackett and Tina Hopper and nephew, Anthony Tamme
Carmela's life will be celebrated with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic church officiated by Father Kevin Mues, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph's. Honoring Carmela as pallbearers will be grandchildren Jessica Adame, Adam Phillips, Thomas Phillips, Nicholas Dalton, Andrew Dalton, and great grandson Jayden Bishop.
Out of respect and precautions due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation and all attending the rosary/funeral will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made The St. Vincent De Paul Society, 211 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Carmela's life is best characterized by Revelation 21:4: "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away."