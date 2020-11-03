Carol A. Jones



Coushatta - A graveside service celebrating the life of Carol A. Jones, 73, will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Clear Springs Cemetery in Coushatta, LA with Bro. Jack Bell officiating. The family will receive friends at Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



Carol was born on February 27, 1947 in DeRidder, LA to J.B. and Helen Adkins and passed November 2, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. Carol worked for the NRCS office and spent many years serving on the Red River Parish Fair Board. She enjoyed looking for old antiques with friends, working in her yard, reading and cooking. She was a most loyal friend to those who knew her. Being with her family was what she loved best.



Carol was preceded in death by husband of 48 years, Mike Jones; parents, J.B. and Helen Adkins; sister, Barbara Ann Yarbrough; brother, Bruce Adkins; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sidney and Meroe Jones. Left to cherish her memory are two sons and their children, Allen Blaine Jones and wife Michalle and their children, Allen Michael, Josh, Kendall and husband Austin McGinty; David Michael Jones and wife Brandi and their children, Sidney and Abby; one sister, Susan Lawrence and husband Robert; many nieces, nephews and a host of very special friends.



Honoring Carol as pallbearers will be Eric Adcock, Ben Jones, Allen Michael Jones, Robert Berleson, Randy Jones, Josh Roberson, Matt Lawrence and Terry Lawrence. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Lem "Sonny" Jones and Clint Adcock.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clear Springs Cemetery, 3517 Highway 155, Coushatta, LA 71019.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store