|
|
Carol Ann Kitchen "Nanny" Levesque
Bossier City - Carol Ann Kitchen "Nanny" Levesque, 73, of Bossier City, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 7, 2019. A commemoration of Carol's life will begin with a Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, October 14 at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton with a Rosary to follow. Continued visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bossier City. Father Rothell Price will officiate. Burial will follow at Veterans Cemetery in Keithville. Carol was born on December 20, 1945 in Alexandria, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Providence High School. On July 10, 1965, she united in holy matrimony to George Levesque. This union was blessed with three children. Carol was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary and enjoyed a fulfilling career as a legal secretary and notary public. She was an avid reader, great cook, enjoyed cruising and was passionate about spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Doris Verzwyvelt Messina; father, Charles L. Kitchen; sister, Virginia Messina Gibson. Left to honor Carol and cherish her memory are her husband, George; sister-in-law , Alice Levesque; stepfather, Tanner Messina; children, Michelle (Kevin) Anderson, Michael (Michelle) Levesque, Joey (Terri) Levesque; grandchildren, Jessica Levesque (AJ Cox), Rachael (Jarrett) Peters, Grant Maynor, Amber, Ashley and Allison Levesque; great grandchildren, Brennan and Brielle Cox; brothers and sisters, Charles (Patricia) Kitchen, Terry (Shyrel) Kitchen, Mary Rosenbloom, Patricia (Darryl) Laurent, T.A. (Gwen) Messina, Bobby Messina; numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Patrick Laurent, Nicky Messina, Joshua Godwin, Jimmy Edwards, Craig Brown, Lonnie Haskins, JonMichael Peretin, and Chris Mueller. Nanny will be dearly missed. The Levesque family would like to extend our gratitude to Nightingale Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019