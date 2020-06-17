Carol Ann Krebs
Carol Ann Krebs

Shreveport - Carol A. Krebs passed away June 16, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. The family will receive friends between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, June 23, 2020 at Boone Funeral Home.

Carol was born October 6, 1940 in Shreveport to Gillham Linden Witt and Jewell Virginia Witt. She was a resident of Shreveport all her life except for a short time of military assignment with her husband Carl She attended Fairpark High School, BPCC and the School of Radiologic Technology at LSU Medical Center. She specialized in Ultrasound and worked thirty years at LSU. It was a wonderful opportunity and she loved working with medicine, research and teaching. Her career provided her so many experiences to travel, teach and make friends.

Carol was preceded in death by husband Carl Arno Krebs; father, Gillham Linden Witt; mother, Jewell Virginia Witt; sister, Deweese M. Rowell; aunt, Marguerite Yeates, cousins, Annette Tolbert, Jack Tolbert and friend Barbara Rambin, and Cindy Pacot. Carol is survived by son Carl Arthur Krebs, and daughter-in-law Merazul Krebs; and cousin Jean Jeter.

I finish with an old quote; "Don't cry for me", I had a good life and wonderful family and I journey into my next life with God.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
