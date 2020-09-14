1/1
Carol Ann Williams McNew
1935 - 2020
Carol Ann Williams McNew

Shreveport, LA - Carol Ann Williams McNew passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Broadmoor Baptist Church Chapel, 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Larry Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. Visitation at this time is not allowed due to COVID-19.

Mrs. McNew was born April 22, 1935, in Atlanta, Texas, and grew up in Bloomburg, Texas. After graduating from Bloomburg High School, she moved to Shreveport to be near her brothers and sisters. In Shreveport in 1955, she met a young Airman from Maryland, Lee A. McNew, Jr., to whom she was married for 60 years. A woman of many talents, during her life time she was a secretary for executives at Chain Battery, Arkansas Fuel Oil, principals at Barrett Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School, a realtor with Harkey Homes, room mother, family cheerleader, mender of cuts and scrapes, and an absolutely wonderful cook and entertainer.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt. Her sly sense of humor was enjoyed by all. Church, family, and friends were extremely important to her. When her granddaughters were young, she could often be found playing dress-up, tea parties, and other games. She had a long history of helping people including her siblings, nieces, and nephews, and was always ready with a casserole for someone in need.

Mrs. McNew was preceded in death by her husband, Lee A. McNew, Jr.; an infant son, Lee A. McNew, III; her parents, O. L. and Lucy Williams; brothers, James, O. L., and Neal and sisters, Louise and Eloise. She is survived by her son, Brian and wife, Suzette; granddaughters, Audrey and Margaret; sisters-in-law, Betty McNew and Sarah Williams; numerous nieces and nephews, and best friend Patsy Nash.

Honoring her as pallbearers will be Greg Williams, Gary Williams, David DeLoach, Robert Myers, Dennie Wise, and Nick Ferlito. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Dane Wactor, Gilbert McNew, Jr., and Charles Nash, MD.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Montclair Park Assisted Living, Dr. Robert Hernandez, and the nursing staff on the 7th floor of Willis-Knighton Pierremont.

The family suggests memorials may be made to her favorite charity, the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203, or the charity of the donor's choice.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Broadmoor Baptist Church Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
