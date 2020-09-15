Carol Boudousquié Zaffater
Shreveport - Carol Boudousquié Zaffater was born on January 4, 1936 and passed away on September 13, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in New Orleans, she attended the Academy of the Holy Angels and Loyola University where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. She became a teacher, married Norman Anthony Zaffater, Sr. and moved to Shreveport in 1958. They were married for 54 years.
Carol brought light and happiness to everyone she met, sharing her time and energy to help many people and charities. She was the touchstone for our family exuding grace and elegance throughout her life. She loved music, especially piano, chocolate (Hershey's was her favorite), and the New Orleans Saints. She adored babies, children, and dogs.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for more than 50 years. She was a lifetime member of the Shreveport Little Theatre Guild, holding several offices throughout the years. She was the recipient of the John Wray Young Award in 1992 and the Guilda Award in 2015. She was also a lifetime member of the Shreveport Symphony Guild and was the recipient of the Eleanor Colquitt Volunteer of the Year Award in 2018. She was a member of the Shreveport Opera Guild. In 1996, the American Cancer Society
awarded her the James E. Jones Memorial Award for outstanding service in the fight against cancer. She was an active member of the Northwest Louisiana Dental Auxiliary for many years and served as the state president in 1975. She was the recipient of the Thelma J. Neff Distinguished Service Award from the Alliance of the Northwest Louisiana Dental Society in 2000. She also served on the Red River Radio Board of Directors for several years.
She was a huge supporter of dental health awareness, visiting elementary schools as "Happy Tooth", distributing toothbrushes and oral hygiene products.
Cherishing her memory are Carol's children, Nancy Carter (Bill); Christine Smith (Dean); Julie Zaffater; Paula Prevot (Mark); Norman Zaffater, Jr. (Barbara); Grandchildren Melissa McDaniel (Conner); Lauren Fisher (Matt); Nicholas Smith; Amanda Drago (Cody); Hillary Daigle (Chance); Andrew Smith; Wesley Prevot; Daniel Smith; Zachary Prevot; Christopher Carter; Avery Prevot; Caroline Carter, Anthony Zaffater; John Paul Zaffater; Great Grandchildren, Sofia Drago; Emilia Drago; Jude Drago; and Chandler Daigle; sister-in-law, Barbara Boudousquié; many nieces and nephews and countless friends. A special thank you to her beloved nieces Jeanne Kimble and Carol Zaffater Ferrara.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Norman Anthony Zaffater, Sr.; her parents, Paul and Bernardine Boudousquié; brothers, Paul and Donald Boudousquié; sister, Joan and her husband, Walter Garvey; and sister, Rose Marie Boudousquié.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Vigil Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Osborn Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shreveport. Celebrating the Mass will be Fr. Matthew Long. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Bill Carter, Mark Prevot, Nicholas Smith, Andrew Smith, Wesley Prevot, Zachary Prevot, Daniel Smith, Anthony Zaffater, and John Paul Zaffater. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Drago, Connor McDaniel, Christopher Carter, Dean Smith, Chance Daigle, Matt Fisher, Jay Zaffater, Garic Zaffater, and Jacob Zaffater.
The family would like to thank the physicians and nurses at Willis-Knighton Pierremont, the nurses and therapists at Kindred Home Health, and the caregivers from St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Shreveport Little Theatre, the Shreveport Symphony, or to the charity of the donor's choice
.