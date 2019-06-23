|
|
Carol Dene Boling McCoy
- - August 29, 1923 - June 7, 2019
Carol Dene Boling McCoy died Friday evening June 7, 2019 at her home in Natchitoches Louisiana. As she had often wished, 95-year-old Carol died peacefully. She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Mildred Boling, her sister Kathleen Boling Fortenberry and her husband Raymond A. McCoy. Carol is survived by her three children: Karen, Bret and Roger McCoy, her grandchildren Stacy McCoy Calligas, David, Brian and Raleigh McCoy, and her great grandchildren Claire and William Calligas.
Carol was born in a farmhouse near Clarence, Missouri. She was a Methodist from an early age when she joined Bacon's Chapel, and later the First Methodist Church of Natchitoches. Carol's life was marked by her creative, optimistic and energetic spirit; her generosity and support of others; and great love for her family and friends.
Visitation was held at Blanchard Funeral Home, June 11, services were at First United Methodist Church, June 12 with the Reverend Doug DeGraffenried officiating and burial followed at Memory Lawn Cemetery, all in Natchitoches. Pall bearers were David, Brian, and Raleigh McCoy, Stacy McCoy Calligas, Trinity George, Brenda Hall, Martin and Monte Jay Fortenberry.
