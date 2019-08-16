|
Carol Geter Doiron
Shreveport - "This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it". Psalms 118:24 Carol Annice Geter Doiron (Mrs. Roy Glenn Doiron) was born March 26, 1936, Natchitoches, LA and at the age of 83, she was called home by her Creator and Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Mason, OH. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10am to 12 Noon. Services and burial will follow beginning at moon, Centuries Memorial, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, La 71108.
Most of her life she resided in Shreveport, LA, However, the past 12 ½ years she resided with her daughter, Glynda and son-in-law Matt in Liberty Township, OH before moving to The Landing of Long Cove in Mason, OH. this past year.
Mom graduated from Fair Park High School in Shreveport in 1953. Mom earned a 4-year full ride Academic scholarship to Northwestern State Nursing School Natchitoches, graduating in 1957. Upon graduation, she began what would become her lifelong Nursing career in private practice working for Dr. Wallace H. Brown, Sr. staying until her retirement in 1996. While primarily Dr. Brown's nurse, she also worked with other Doctors in the practice some of whom were Dr. Robert Barrett, Dr. William Edelman, Dr. John Gladney and Dr. Leonard Goldman. Others from earlier years included Dr. Henry Thomas, Dr. Charles Itzig, Dr. William Norwood, Dr. Joe Abendroth, and Dr. MacIntyre Bridges just to name a few.
Mom loved the Lord with all her heart and loved being a disciple for Him. She held memberships at various churches in Shreveport/Bossier including Koran Baptist (Haughton) before moving to Ohio and joining Lakota Hills Baptist in West Chester, OH. She had been previously associated with Child Evangelism Fellowship, Bible Memory Association, Precepts Ministry, Institute in Basic Life Principles, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and helped start the "Bread of Life" ministry at Koran Baptist.
Mom is predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Roy Glenn Doiron (Pinky), father James C. Geter, Sr. and stepmother Zorene and mother Lena Milstead and Edward; Foster parents Edna and Asher King; Sisters Jean Kent, and Donna Geter, Brother James C. Geter, Jr.; Stepbrother Johnnie Johnson (Louella) and Marie Beam (Aaron) and nieces Vanessa Kent Buck and Corrine Kent Weeks.
Survivors include daughters Glynda Blackwell Wilson (Matt), Liberty Township, OH; Debra Doiron, Houston, TX; Candy Capelan Kemper (Robbie), Shreveport, LA. Grandchildren Joshua Blackwell, currently deployed; Valerie Nordstrom, Roy, UT; Claudia Kemper and Anna Marie Kemper, both of Shreveport, LA; Chris Wilson (Julianne) and Cassie Wilson, all of Montevallo, AL. Great grandchildren Kyra Blackwell, San Antonio, TX; Bryannah, Brooklyn, and Cole Wilson, Montevallo, AL and Hayden Nordstrom, Roy, UT. Siblings include Judy McConnell (Jack), Shreveport, LA; Joe Geter, Ruston, LA; Joy Scott, Clarence, LA; and James Roy Milstead.
Mom is also survived by a host of extended family and friends whom she met either through Nursing or Discipleships.
Many thanks to her Caregivers these past 2 years: DeeAnna Hawkins for the in-home care you provided as well as sharing her love of Kay Arthur and Precept Ministries; and to the staff of The Landing of Long Cove in Mason, OH. her home this past year. Mary Ann, Christian, Randi, Christina, Christy, Tracee……. thank you for making her feel most welcome as well as for the care you bestowed on her in the end.
In lieu of flowers, it was Mom's wishes that you consider making a donation to one of the following: In Touch Ministries, PO Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357 or InTouch.org; Precept Ministries International, PO Box 182218, Chattanooga, TN 37422 or Precept.org; IBLP, Box One, Oak Brook, IL 60522-3001 or IBLP.org or to the church or .
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.centuriesmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 16, 2019