Carol Ginsburg
Shreveport - A funeral service for Judith Carol Ginsburg, age 97, will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Agudath Achim Synagogue, 9401 Village Green Dr., Shreveport, LA, 71115. Officiating will be Rabbi Sydni Rubinstein with Rabbi Jana De Benedetti.
Carol was born to Rabbi Charles and Anna Mantinband in New York City, New York. The majority of Carol's growing up years were spent in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. She graduated from the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York. After marrying, she moved to Shreveport in 1945 with husband, Abram. She said Shreveport was a lovely place to live.
Carol was a volunteer extraordinaire. She was a member and supporter of numerous guilds and charitable organizations. She was a member of the Agudath Achim Synagogue and B'nai Zion Congregation. In her more active years, she was a volunteer and Board Member with Pelican Council of Girl Scouts, member of Women's Department Club, Board Member of Samaritan Counseling Center, donor to the YWCA, Council of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse supporter, member of the League of Women Voters, Board Member of Shreveport Jewish Federation, member of the Symphony Guild, hosted Wideman Piano competitors, donor to Lifeshare Blood Bank, member and past officer of local and regional Hadassah and led many books reviews. In 1995 she was a Shreveport Times Unsung Hero and epitomized as "the true meaning of charity" and she received the 2002 Humanitarian Award from the local National Council of Christians and Jews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Alisa Ginsburg; husband, Abram Ginsburg; brother, William L. Mantinband and foster brothers, Dan and Frank Aaron.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Guss Ginsburg and wife Betsy, Martin Ginsburg and wife Beverly, and David Ginsburg and wife Sandra; daughter, Rachel Ginsburg; grandchildren Becky Ginsburg Pepin and husband Scott, Melissa Ginsburg and husband Chris Offutt, Clayton Ginsburg and wife Virginia, Craig Ginsburg and wife Rachel, Jill Ginsburg Himmelstein and husband Jason, Barbara Ginsburg Joseph and husband Curtis, and Jennette Ginsburg and great-grandchildren Caleb Joseph, Ivy Joseph, Lucy Ginsburg, Max Himmelstein, Sam Himmelstein, and Jacob Pepin.
Serving Carol as pallbearers will be Clayton Ginsburg, Craig Ginsburg, Jason Himmelstein, Curtis Joseph, Chris Offutt and Scott Pepin.
The family appreciates care and kindness she received from Dr. Alan Borne, the Montclair Assisted Living staff, her sitters, Tangela Tolbert, and especially Lawanda Chism with Love and Tender Care, LLC.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Agudath Achim Synagogue, 9401 Village Green Dr., Shreveport, LA 71115 or to a .
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 22, 2019