Carolyn Almond Hanson
Shreveport - Carolyn Almond Hanson, age 80 of Shreveport, LA passed away February 24, 2020. Carolyn was born October 13, 1939 in Coushatta, LA . She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Elnora Almond; 1 brother, Therice S. Almond; and 2 sisters, Mary Margaret Almond Johnston and Shirley Almond Schneeberger; and 1 son, Byron D. Hanson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law; Sherie A. Little and David Little of Greenwood, LA ; and son and daughter-in-law, David K. Hanson and Dianna Hanson of Shreveport, LA; 4 grandchildren, Kristin Garcia and husband David Garcia of Haughton, LA, Stacy Brumley and husband Michael Brumley of Hosston, LA, Clay Myer, and David Tanner Hanson; 3 great grandchildren, Brett Winland, and Cayden and Case Garcia.
Carolyn was a resident of Shreveport, LA. She worked as a nurse at Shriners Hospital, Northwest State School, and eventually retired from LSU Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with her grand children and great grand children and was an avid crocheter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carolyn's name to St. Jude's or Shriners Hospital.
