Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Mansfield
943 Polk Street
Mansfield, LA 71052
(318) 872-4660
Carolyn Ann Farley Palmer


1937 - 2020
Carolyn Ann Farley Palmer Obituary
Carolyn Ann Farley Palmer

MANSFIELD - Services celebrating the life of Carolyn Ann Farley Palmer will be 11 am Thursday, March 5, at First United Methodist Church, Mansfield, LA. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday, March 4 at Roseneath Funeral Home in Mansfield and one hour prior to the service. Officiating the service will be Rev. Kathy Fitzhugh of First United Methodist Church, assisted by diaconal minister, Mary Jo Babcock, with internment at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy 481, Mansfield, LA.

Carolyn left this earthly life peacefully at home surrounded by her family, February 29, 2020. Carolyn was born October 2, 1937 in Hico , LA, to Eula Lee and Alton W. Farley. After graduating from Mansfield High School, she attended Centenary College, majoring in education. While at Centenary, she was a member of the beloved Centenary College Choir and continued as a Centenary College and Choir supporter her entire life. A lifelong educator, Carolyn spent 39 years in the DeSoto Parish School System. Beginning her career as a first grade teacher, she later moved into administration as Director of Instruction for PK-12 for the parish and for a short period as Interim Superintendent of Education. Carolyn was a member of First United Methodist Church Mansfield for most of her life, devoting many years as church pianist, organist, a member the church choir and the United Methodist Women.

Carolyn was preceded in death by son, Jeffery Palmer, daughter Melanie Palmer, and her parents. Left behind to cherish memories are her husband of over 61 years, William "Son" Palmer, daughter Pam Melton and husband Mike, son Greg Palmer and wife Kim, granddaughters Tori LaFleur and husband Brian, Dusty Moore and husband James, Heather Day and husband Travis and Amy Robbins and husband Cody. Great grandchildren Brennan and Ty LaFleur, Drake Moore, Ethan and Brodey Day and Avery Robbins. Brothers Alton Farley and wife Jeareld Dean, Donald Farley, Colbert Farley and wife Brenda, special friend Paulette Jalanivich, and a host of other family and friends.

Honoring Mrs. Palmer as pallbearers will be Brian LaFleur, James Moore, Travis Day, Cody Robbins, Barry Tindale, and David Jalanivich. Honorary pallbearers are Roger Hylan and the men of First United Methodist Church Mansfield.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
