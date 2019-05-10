|
|
Mrs. Carolyn B. Lewis
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Carolyn B. Lewis, 60, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mt. Canaan B.C., 1666 Alston St. Interment will follow at Zion Rest Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mt. Canaan B.C.
Mrs. Lewis entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
She is survived by her husband; Richard Lewis, son: Cornelious Cole, Jr., daughter; Erica Cole, sisters; Barbara Hanson, and Lisa McKinney, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 10, 2019