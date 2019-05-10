Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Canaan B.C.
1666 Alston St.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Canaan B.C.
1666 Alston St.
View Map
Carolyn B. Lewis Obituary
Mrs. Carolyn B. Lewis

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Carolyn B. Lewis, 60, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mt. Canaan B.C., 1666 Alston St. Interment will follow at Zion Rest Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mt. Canaan B.C.

Mrs. Lewis entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her husband; Richard Lewis, son: Cornelious Cole, Jr., daughter; Erica Cole, sisters; Barbara Hanson, and Lisa McKinney, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 10, 2019
