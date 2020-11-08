1/1
Carolyn Beatty
1950 - 2020
Carolyn Beatty

Heflin - Carolyn Anne DeMoss Beatty passed from this life into the hands of her Lord and Savior on November 7, 2020 at home after a brief illness related to a long-term liver condition, at the age of 70. There will be a visitation at Heflin Baptist Church on November 10, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Heflin Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Ronnie Osborne and Dr. Mike Hawkins officiating. Interment will follow the service at Madden Cemetery east of Fryeburg, LA.

Carolyn was born in Ruston, LA on March 10, 1950 to Raymond Thomas DeMoss, Sr. and Anne Collins DeMoss and grew up in Arcadia, LA. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Raymond Thomas DeMoss, Jr. Left to cherish her memories are her husband Stewart Beatty, sister's-in-law Sandy Beatty and Marcia DeMoss, nephews Thomas DeMoss and wife Cindy, Todd DeMoss and wife Amanda, and their children Murphy, Davis, Tabitha, Eli, and Colin, and several cousins.

Carolyn and I met at Louisiana Tech in the late spring of 1968. After a three-month courtship we were married on August 23, 1969 and have been married for over 51 years. After a few months living in Arcadia, we moved back to my childhood home in Heflin where we made our home. Carolyn was not only the best, most loving wife a man could have, but she was my soul mate, my helpmate. She and I trained retrievers for 45 years (probably not what she would have chosen to do with an education degree, but it was what she enjoyed doing because she was doing it with me.) The kennel business was truly a blessing where we met so many wonderful people and lifelong friends. Whatever we did, we did it together. From training dogs, to cleaning squirrels, ducks, and fish, or building kennels and fences, she was by my side. She was truly a helpmate.

Carolyn loved her Lord and was very faithful to Him through her service to Heflin Baptist Church, where she served as church clerk as well as many other capacities over a 50-year span. She impacted so many lives through her church work. She was not ashamed to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Carolyn didn't have any children of her own, but she was a second mother to many. For fear of leaving someone out I won't list names, but you know who you are. She loved all of her family, extended family, and so many wonderful friends with all of her heart. She had an outgoing personality and always a beautiful smile. Many people are going to miss her "Happy Birthday" call and singing.

Carolyn loved her firemen and police officers and was so grateful for their service. She let them know that, whether it was by taking treats by the Minden Fire Department, or cooking jambalaya for the Heflin Fire Department or showing up to a bad fire with water and drinks.

The deacons of Heflin Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial Donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to Heflin Baptist Church Building Fund (PO Box 124, Heflin, LA 71039), St. Jude, which she loved dearly or a charity of your choice. A special thanks to Chasity Austin and Terri James for being with us to the end and helping in so many other ways. And to Passages Hospice for their professional care at the end. Thanks to everyone for all the many prayers, texts and calls during her thirty-day hospital stay and time at home, for the cards, food and so many acts of kindness and compassion shown to us during this difficult time.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
