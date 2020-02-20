|
|
Carolyn Breeland Bowers
Bossier City, La - Carolyn Breeland Bowers, age 86, passed away at home on February 18, 2020, after valiantly battling Alzheimer's for almost 10 years. She was born on January 5, 1934 in Tylertown, MS. to John and Otera Breeland. She was the fourth child born of six; Elmo, JD, Ansel, Carolyn, Helen and Virginia Breeland. She moved to Algiers in January 1944 where she went to and graduated from Martin Behrman High School. After High School, she married Albert Bowers in November 1952 and continued to live in the New Orleans area until 1982, when they moved to the Benton/Bossier area.
Carolyn never held a long term traditional job, but spent her time devoted to her family and children. She always put everyone's needs above her own. She was a wonderful southern cook and friends and family alike felt blessed to share a meal at her table. She was also an accomplished seamstress sharing her talents with her family and others. She was so proud that she made the tailored suit she wore on her wedding day. In her later years, after all the children were grown, Carolyn devoted a great deal of time volunteering at local hospitals and hospice centers in the Bossier area. One of the things she took pride in was making and donating butterfly pillows for shut-ins and hospice patients hoping to bring them comfort. Carolyn was loved by her family, neighbors and a close circle of friends alike. She lived a happy and positive life until Alzheimer's slowed her down and took control. She was a warm and beautiful lady, inside and out, and will be greatly missed.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of over 67 years, Albert Anthony Bowers; four sons, Gary Bowers and wife, Susan, Burt Bowers and wife, Jennifer, Larry Bowers and Dr. Alan Bowers; six grandsons, Clinton Bowers, Clayton Bowers and wife, Codi, Dr. Andrew Karr Bowers and wife, Leslie, Blake Bowers, Jude Bowers and William Bowers; four great grandchildren, William Bowers and Avonleigh Bowers and Isaac Bowers and Maddox Bowers; one sister and her husband, Virginia and Lionel Carr; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Otera Martin Breeland and John D. Breeland; her siblings and their spouses, Elmo Breeland and wife, Ida, JD Breeland and wife, Ruby Nell, Ansel Breeland and wife, Ilita, Helen McCrary and husband, Jewell and her in-laws, Annette Gaubert Bowers and Nelson Bowers.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with funeral services immediately following at Cypress Baptist Church, 4701 Palmetto Rd., Benton, LA. Reverend Thomas Patton will officiate and music will be provided by Dr. Gale Odom. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Rd., Bossier City, LA.
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons, Gary Bowers, Burt Bowers, Larry Bowers, Dr. Alan Bowers, Clinton Bowers, Dr. Andrew Karr Bowers and Jude Bowers.
Memorials may be made to Cypress Baptist Church, P.O. Box 340, Benton, LA. 71006. The family would like to thank care takers, Mattie Alexander and Jackie Morning and the staff at Heart of Hospice for the dedication and loving care given to our mom as we all walked this Alzheimer's journey with Carolyn. You blessed her life and ours, and you will forever be considered family.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020