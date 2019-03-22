Carolyn Day Smith



Minden - Funeral services for Carolyn Day Smith will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church West Chapel in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. Steve Gilley officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memory Cemetery in Minden, Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m Saturday at the church.



Carolyn was born November 20, 1932 in Center, Texas and entered into rest March 20, 2019 in Minden, Louisiana. She was a long time educator and received her Bachelor of Education from Louisiana Tech University and two Masters of Education, one from Louisiana Tech University and the other from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. To further expand her education, Carolyn also studied Shakespeare while attending the Louisiana State University summer program in London, England. The next year Carolyn studied Art History while attending the Louisiana Tech University summer program in Rome, Italy. She was a member and past President of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Nu Chapter and member of the Philanthropic Educational International Organization. She taught fifth grade for many years in the public schools in Minden. She truly loved teaching and her students. On rainy days she taught her students Mexican Hat Dancing and how to build volcanoes. After retiring from the Webster Parish School System, she then filled in and later joined Glenbrook fulltime. At Glenbrook, she taught pre-K students and produced programs with costumes for pageants at the end of each school year. She also tutored students during the summer. Carolyn loved all forms of art and would take Glenbrook students on field trips to the Dallas to the Museum of Art. She especially enjoyed a broad range of music from Broadway musicals to the Beatles.



She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Dorsey and husband Billy of Minden, sister, Dorothy Bullock and husband James of Las Cruces, New Mexico, nephews, Charles Adcock and wife Shannon of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Ken Adcock and wife Cindy of Las Cruces, New Mexico.



Pallbearers will be Billy Dorsey, Ken Adcock, Charlie Adcock, Ken Fryar, Kelly Ellington, and Shannon Washington.