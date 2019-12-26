|
Carolyn Faust Wagner
Carolyn Faust Wagner, age 85, passed away on Tuesday December 24, 2019 surrounded by family in Shreveport, Louisiana after a brief illness. She was born February 28, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Carl and Ruby Faust.
A visitation for Mrs. Carolyn will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. A celebration of life will occur Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Mary of the Pines, 1050 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, Louisiana 71118 with A burial to follow at Centuries Memorial Park, 8801 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. Father Michael Thang'wa will be officiating the services. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Zachery Pettis, Braden Wagner, Gary Wagner Jr., Ryan Wagner, Scotty Smith, Bobby Sprout, Jon Curlin and Steve Bailey.
She was a loving mother and grandmother, who had a big heart, a giving nature, a beautiful smile and gorgeous blue eyes. She enjoyed camping, watching Nascar and all sports, and playing Bunco with her friends. She loved her dinners with "The Golden Girls" also. Carolyn's favorite times were spent with her family and friends. She will be truly missed by everyone who loved her.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Paula Wagner Thomas, Gary Wagner Sr. and wife Tammy, Greg Wagner and wife Holly, Carla Wagner Pettis and husband Carl, and Danny Wagner and wife Deanna; 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, a brother, and a son-in-law, Randy Thomas.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Willis Knighton North and the staff at Intensive Specialty Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to , which was special to Mrs. Carolyn.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019