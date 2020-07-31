Carolyn Friedenthal MurovShreveport -Carolyn Friedenthal Murov, age 92, of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Shreveport after a brief illness. She was born on October 5, 1927 in Los Angeles, California, where she grew up, but has lived in Shreveport for more than 71 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Besse Friedenthal; her husband of 57 years, Harold Murov, and her sisters, Jane Brewster and Betty Levy.Carolyn is survived by her sister, Sybil Roos, of Houston, Texas; her sons, Kenny Murov and wife, Robin of Williamsburg, VA, and Tommy Murov and husband, Brian Murray of Los Angeles, California. She was a loving grandmother and "Gammy" to Sarah Murov of New York, New York; Rachel Greenberg and her husband, David of Boca Raton, Florida; Jacob Murov and his wife, Lauren of St. Louis, Missouri. She was a doting great-grandmother to Tori Greenberg, Asher Greenberg, Noah Murov, Alexa Murov and numerous nieces and nephews.Carolyn was an active participant and contributor to many religious and community organizations in Shreveport. She served as both President of B'nai Zion Congregation and its Temple Sisterhood. She also was active in the Shreveport Conference for Community and Justice where she was honored for her contributions to the Shreveport community. Her lifelong love of music brought her to the Shreveport Symphony where she served as a member of its Board of Directors and President of the Symphony Guild.Due to current Covid circumstances, a private graveside service was held at Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Officiating the service was Rabbi Jana De Benedetti.The family wishes to acknowledge the special love and care given to Carolyn from Eula Gardner and Janice Latvala.The family suggests memorials may be made to B'nai Zion Congregation, 245 Southfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71105 or The Shreveport Symphony, 616 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA 71101.