Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn White-Whitfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Norita White-Whitfield


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Carolyn Norita White-Whitfield

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Carolyn Norita White-Whitfield, 81, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Chad Hardbarger officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside.

Carolyn was born August 28, 1937 in Minden, LA and went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2019. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for over 40 years. She was always laughing and loved life, being with her family especially her grandkids, enjoyed working in her flower beds, and taking care of her pets, Rascal and Jake.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mollie White. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Donald Whitfield, Sr.; sons, David Whitfield and wife Cheryl and Don Whitfield, Jr.; daughter, Tracey Rhodes and husband Ronald; grandchildren, Kelsey Whitfield and fiancé Ananth Darsi and their children, Vidya and Avinash; Eryn M. Rhodes and fiancé Dustin Mock; sister, Sandra Hallmark; brothers, Larry White and wife Jeannie and Ernest White, Jr. and Linda Martin; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Honoring Carolyn as pallbearers will be Gene Taylor, Chris Stevens, Richard Carroll, Scott Morse, Tom Hudson, and Ananth Darsi.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or charity of donor's choice.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Leona Jones for her care and friendship as well as to numerous family, friends, Bro. Harry Forrester, and Dr. Chad Hardbarger.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now