Carolyn Norita White-Whitfield



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Carolyn Norita White-Whitfield, 81, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Chad Hardbarger officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside.



Carolyn was born August 28, 1937 in Minden, LA and went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2019. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for over 40 years. She was always laughing and loved life, being with her family especially her grandkids, enjoyed working in her flower beds, and taking care of her pets, Rascal and Jake.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mollie White. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Donald Whitfield, Sr.; sons, David Whitfield and wife Cheryl and Don Whitfield, Jr.; daughter, Tracey Rhodes and husband Ronald; grandchildren, Kelsey Whitfield and fiancé Ananth Darsi and their children, Vidya and Avinash; Eryn M. Rhodes and fiancé Dustin Mock; sister, Sandra Hallmark; brothers, Larry White and wife Jeannie and Ernest White, Jr. and Linda Martin; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Honoring Carolyn as pallbearers will be Gene Taylor, Chris Stevens, Richard Carroll, Scott Morse, Tom Hudson, and Ananth Darsi.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or charity of donor's choice.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Leona Jones for her care and friendship as well as to numerous family, friends, Bro. Harry Forrester, and Dr. Chad Hardbarger. Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary