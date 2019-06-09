Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Gootee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Ruth Bice Gootee


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Carolyn Ruth Bice Gootee Obituary
Carolyn Ruth Bice Gootee

Shreveport, LA - A Memorial Service for Carolyn Ruth Bice Gootee will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA 71101. The family will receive family and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service begins at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be Father Duane C. Trombetta of St. John Berchman's Church.

Carolyn was born in Oxford, LA on June 30, 1937 and died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The daughter of the late Archie Floyd Bice and Mira Holmes Bice, Carolyn grew up in Mansfield, LA and attended Northwestern State University in Louisiana where she earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1959. She married Jack W.L. Gootee on January 15, 1965.

Carolyn went on to pursue her master's degree in Education and continued post-graduate studies through the years. She taught for over 35 years, starting at Town & Country in Mansfield. She the continued on to work at North Highland Elementary in Shreveport, Christ the King Catholic School in Bossier City, St. John Berchman's Catholic School in Shreveport, finally retiring from Stoner Hill Elementary School in Shreveport, where she was passionately involved in the Reading Recovery Program, among other initiatives to improve education outcomes in the parish.

Carolyn lived in Bossier City, LA and Shreveport, LA throughout her life, moving to Simpsonville, SC in 2004 after she and Jack retired.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W.L. Gootee, Sr., in 2012. She is survived by her children, Jack W.L. Gootee, Jr. and wife, Julie of Bossier City, Jeannine Gootee Fergusson and husband, Doug of Alpharetta, GA, John Wesley Gootee, II and wife, Heather of Greenville, SC, and stepson Anthony L. Gootee and wife, JoAnn of Boca Rotan, FL; grandchildren, Joseph A. Gootee, Sydney E. Gootee, Zachary D. Gootee, Addison E. Gootee and Ashlyn K. Gootee; great-grandchild, Riley Gootee, and Lilly, her beloved cat.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now