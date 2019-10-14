|
|
Carolyn "Momma Carol" Smith
Haughton, LA - Carol Sue Rainwater Smith (Memaw, Momma Carol), 72, of Haughton, LA passed Saturday, October 12, 2019 at WK North.
Services for Mrs. Smith will be at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home/Chapel in Haughton, LA. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 between 2:30 & 4 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 4:00 PM, with Dr. Gevan Spinney presiding.
Carol was born on January 11, 1947 in Texarkana, AR. Carol married her lifelong friend, Tim Smith on Feb. 28, 1970. She was a longtime resident of the Bossier City/Haughton area. Carol worked in Retail Management, previously spending almost 20 years at Burlington Coat Factory. She loved to cook and prepared amazing food for family and friends every chance she got. She loved her family and enjoyed being outdoors on their farm, taking care of their horses and her dog Dixie.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents: Oliver Franklin Rainwater and Nellie Towell Rainwater; sisters Helen Cordell and Lois Hensley. Carol is survived by: husband, of 49 years, Garvis (Tim) Smith; sons: Greg Smith of Omaha, NE; Gary Smith (Diane) of Haughton, LA; grandsons: Trevor and Carter Smith of Trophy Club, TX; Hunter, Hayden & Hesten Nesbitt of Haughton; great grandson: Levi Wright. Sister Wanda Menta of Washington, MI and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many others that called her Momma Carol.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019