Carolyn Staman Ogilvie
October 6, 1917 - March 23, 2020
On March 23 Carolyn Staman (Mrs. W.B.) Ogilvie concluded this Earthly part of her journey, 102-1/2 years after it began. The middle of three daughters of Edwin Albert Staman and Ruth (Hostetter) Staman, Carolyn was born in New Orleans on October 6, 1917 and spent nearly all her life in Shreveport, Louisiana. With a father in the railroad business and grandparents and relatives in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, she and her sisters enjoyed the excitement of long railway adventures throughout their childhood, a time when that mode of travel was still fairly exotic. In Shreveport she was a graduate of CE Byrd High School and went away to Sweet Briar College in Virginia before returning to finish college studies and receive her BA from LSU. Part of the reason for abandoning Virginia for Baton Rouge involved a young man, Buck Ogilvie, a high school flame who became her husband after graduation and with whom the flame continued for about 77 years. They had three children, 8 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Throughout their lives they marveled at their blessings of personal and family health and happiness.
In Carolyn's time with us she served, she led, she thought, and she inspired. She was a life-long leader in her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma: an officer of her LSU chapter, active as an alumna for decades, and recipient of a 50-year pin for loyal support. She was strong academically and a lifetime learner. Before beginning her family, Carolyn was a reporter with the Shreveport Times newspaper. For years she was a presenter in the 20th Century Book Club. Fridays always involved her bridge club. (The bridge club which began in college might have seemed further evidence of an intellectual bent, but, in truth, consisted of a group of her best friends who, along with their husbands, built a dining, entertaining, traveling, and sporting friendship that continued until the end of each of their lives.) She was also a long-standing participant in both the Cotillion Club and Demoiselle Club. Carolyn was an important part of the Junior League of Shreveport, serving as its president, and later being honored as Sustainer of the Year. In addition to those community activities, she always had time for her children's interests, serving as a parent volunteer often and a keen supporter always.
She enjoyed viewing all kinds of sports and participating in them, too, at the Shreveport Country Club and at nearby lakes. Bounteous home-cooked lunches for the extended family were a Sunday tradition. TV sports and napping usually ensued.
Carolyn's faith was central to everything in her life. She was active throughout her life at the First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport, teaching Sunday School, serving as president of Women of the Church and honored as a lifetime member of Presbyterian Women, being among the first class of women Elders of the church, serving four Elder terms, and, along with her husband, being designated Elder Emeritus. She participated in regional Synod and national church conferences. Later in life, after moving to Houston to be near family, she found a warm home at the First Presbyterian Church of Houston.
Carolyn always loved the performing arts and was a mainstay of the Shreveport Opera and the Shreveport Symphony. She was involved in numerous charitable activities and had a particular love for Community Renewal International which was founded in Shreveport.
Among a miscellany of recognitions in her interesting life, she, an Army wife, became Matron of Honor for the Navy submarine, the USS Seawolf (SSN 21).
One may speculate whether the accomplishments and satisfactions of her life made her an optimist, or whether it was the other way around. Whichever it was, no circumstance ever seemed overwhelming to her. Every day and every person was greeted with a smile, a twinkling eye, and an encouraging word. She challenged herself and all around her to learn something each day. Her family does not remember "can't" being in her vocabulary. Her love and devotion to her family were unwavering and she enjoyed their loving reciprocation.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, William Buckner Ogilvie, her parents, and her sisters, Jeanette Staman Reeves, and Ruth Staman Auxter.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: William Buckner Ogilvie, Jr (Jacqueline Bland Ogilvie), Margaret Ogilvie Dalton (John Howard Dalton), and Edwin Staman Ogilvie (Beverly Means Ogilvie); eight grandchildren and spouses -- John Howard Dalton, Jr (Yasmin Forlenza Dalton), William Christopher Dalton (Kelly Singleton Dalton), Richard Bland Warren (Jean Stroman Warren), Courtney Warren Lewis (Eugene Leslie Lewis), Margaret Ogilvie Stacy (William Wofford Stacy), William Buckner Ogilvie III (Lauren Leatherwood Ogilvie), Brian Staman Ogilvie (Dana Nicole Ogilvie), and Benjamin David Ogilvie (Jennifer Berg Ogilvie); fourteen great grandchildren, and a host of friends and extended family.
The family would like to thank Mary Castillo Martinez for her friendship and assistance to Carolyn during her nearly 6 year residence in Houston.
Carolyn Ogilvie will be remembered and honored at a service at the First Presbyterian Church in Shreveport on a date to be set after the conclusion of the country's current COVID unpleasantness.
She would be delighted if any remembrances were directed to either the First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport or Community Renewal International.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020