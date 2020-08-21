Carolyn Yancey Smith
Shreveport, LA - Carolyn Yancey Smith passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 one day after thoroughly enjoying the celebration of her 91st birthday. She was born on August 19, 1929 in Shreveport, LA to Ethel Finley Yancey and William Curtis Yancey. Carolyn attended A.C. Steere Elementary School and graduated from C. E. Byrd High School in 1946. At the age of 19 she was a cum laude graduate from Centenary College in the class of 1949. She was a member of the Centenary Choir, a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, President of the Maroon Jackets, and President of Panhellenic.
She was an active, lifelong member of First United Methodist Church and a founding member of the Maida Mickle Couples Class. She was a member of the United Methodist Women (Circle 3) and served many leading roles in that organization.
After student teaching at Byrd and upon graduation from Centenary, she planned to become a physical education teacher. These plans changed when she married and began her family and they were additionally complicated by her contraction of polio. After several months in the VA hospital and being told she would never walk again she returned home to an active young family. With Carolyn's determination, faith and grit as well as the love and care of her family and friends, she learned to walk with no visible signs of polio.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Willie Dee Smith, Jr. (Billy) with whom she shared complete love, devotion and care. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons in law, Nancy Smith Walker (Steve), Kathleen Noel Smith, Carolyn Smith Fryar (Bob), and Marilyn Smith Prothro (Craig); 13 grandchildren, Russ Walker (Rachael), Charlotte Sonnenfeld (Greg), Richard Walker (Claire), Neila Stone (Calvert), Walter Comeaux, Brian Comeaux, Allyson Saia (Sam), Bill Fryar (Casey), Ben Fryar (Caitlyn), Beau Fryar, Torie Prothro (friend, Sam Crichton), Taylor Harper (Will) and Emmy Prothro (friend, Evan Albarado); and 19 great grandchildren: Layla, London, and Locke Walker; Camille, Andrew, and Ollie Stone; Clayton, Preston, and Harrison Sonnenfeld; Everett and Vaughn Walker; Julie, Amelia, Walt, and Madeline Comeaux; Anna and Graves Saia; William and JR Fryar; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn's love was unconditionally shared with everyone she came in contact with all throughout her lifetime. The importance of family and friends filled her home and each day of her life. The Smith home was always opened to family, friends and neighbors because of her welcoming nature and the atmosphere she created. Visitors were not treated in any special way; they just became part of the family. Fried chicken dinners, barbeques, holiday meals, and time gathered around her table were favorites of all. Carolyn's love of cooking was celebrated at her 90th birthday party when she gave everyone a homemade jar of bread and butter pickles as a favor.
In her quiet moments she loved to read mystery novels, work crossword puzzles, crytoquotes and the jumbles as well as play solitaire and iPad games. She was an avid LSU fan and sports enthusiast and offered game critiques often.
Above all else she was most proud of her family which numbered 47. She never forgot a family birthday and everyone received a birthday card from her each year. She supported each generation of her children, her grandchildren, as well as her great grandchildren by attending endless school activities, sporting and church events, dance recitals, weddings and graduations.
Carolyn was a true steel magnolia whose strength and support was the core of the Smith family. She handled any obstacle or bump in the road with her matter of fact accepting attitude and strength. Her faith in God was unwavering and everyone wanted to be on her daily prayer list. She cherished every minute on earth with her family and friends. Her memory will live on in the stories passed down for generations to come. Her life reflected one of her favorite songs, "Hymn of Promise",
" In our end is our beginning
In our time, infinity
In our doubt, there is believing
In our life, eternity
In our death, a resurrection
At the last, a victory"
Due to current virus concerns and limitations on gatherings, her life will be celebrated with a family only service at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 29, 2020. There will not be an in-person visitation.
The family requests donations be made to the Eternal Flame at the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Drawer 1567, Shreveport, LA 71165 or the charity of your choice
.