1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henning - Carrie Mechelle McCord Brewton , 43, of Henning, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2019.

Carrie was born on June 13, 1975 in Shreveport, Louisiana, the daughter of Timothy McCord and Debra Rains. Preceded in death by her mother, her step-mother Monika Christian, her grandmothers Margaret Hile McCord and Lola Russell Rains and her grandfather Ab Rains. Carrie is now reunited with all of them whom she loved dearly.

A beloved wife, daughter, granddaughter, niece and cousin, Carrie is survived by her husband David Brewton, father Timothy McCord and step-mother Carol McCord and numerous other family members and friends.

Carrie was a loving, compassionate and positive person who overcame many great challenges in her life. No matter the situation, Carrie had the most beautiful smile that would light up your soul and warm your heart. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. No services are planned at this time. Please keep Carrie and her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 24 to May 26, 2019
