Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Catherine Moore Cobb


1943 - 2019
Catherine Moore Cobb Obituary
Catherine Moore Cobb

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Catherine Moore Cobb, 75, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the funeral home.

Catherine was born October 5, 1943 in Natchitoches Parish, LA and passed away on April 8, 2019. She loved working in the yard, gardening, and planting flowers. She also enjoyed going to flea markets and estate sales.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph B. and Ruth Marie Moore; brothers, Joe Moore, Ray Moore, Ernest Moore, Raymond Moore; and sister, Lizzie Moore. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry O. Cobb, Sr.; children, Jerry O. Cobb, Jr., and wife Chandra, Tonia Hill and husband Ryan, and Tim Cobb and Evangeline; sisters, Ann Eason and Marie Flores; brother, Ronald Moore; granddaughter, Ashlyn Cobb; grandson, Brad Cooley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Brad Cooley, Logan Prince, Kirk Moore, and Joe Cobb. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry O. Cobb, Jr., and Tim Cobb.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Shreveport Bossier Hospice for their care.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 12, 2019
