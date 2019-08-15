|
Catherine Thompson Hanna Cates
Coushatta, LA - Our precious "Maw Maw," Catherine Thompson Hanna Cates, left this earth for her heavenly home on August 13, 2019. Visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 2018 Front Street, Coushatta, Louisiana, on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M. Celebration of Catherine's life will follow directly after at 2 P.M. with Bro. David Hanna officiating and Rev. Dr. Paul "Curtis" Carroll, Jr. assisting. Honoring Catherine as pallbearers will be David Lee Hanna, II, Will Hanna, Matthew Huddleston, Jonas Pharr, Reagan Huddleston, and Ryder Huddleston. With services under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home, burial will be in Springville Cemetery, Coushatta, Louisiana.
Catherine was born October 13, 1928 in Junction City, Louisiana, to Roy Thompson and Ada Cameron Thompson. She graduated from Junction City High School in May of 1947. About a year after graduation, Catherine married Richard Hanna and they made their home in New Orleans. In 1957, she moved to Coushatta with her family. Catherine was a homemaker who thoroughly loved taking care of her family and raising her two sons. She did not miss an activity that her boys participated in, whether football games, baseball games, basketball games, or swimming. She was ever-present in their lives.
In 1996, Catherine married Ralph Cates. They spent a lot of time traveling and enjoying life, frequently taking grandchildren with her on their adventures. It was her greatest desire to bring a smile to the faces of her family. She enjoyed packing up and heading out for a trip, but she was always glad to get back to her family.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ada Thompson; an infant son, Robert Barney Hanna, III; a brother, Vivian Thompson, and the father of her two sons, Dr. Richard Hanna. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband, Ralph Cates; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Wanda Thompson of Magnolia, Arkansas; her children and their spouses: David and Wanda Hanna and Stephen and Anna Hanna, all of Coushatta. Her four grandchildren, who dearly loved their Maw Maw, include Catherine Celeste Hanna Huddleston and Matt of Coushatta, Angela Christine Hanna Pharr and Jonas of Bossier City, David Lee Hanna, II and Melanie of Rowlett, Texas, and William John Hanna and Cassie of Shreveport. Catherine was also blessed with 7 great grandchildren: Reagan Joseph, Ryder Lee, and Hanna Catherine Huddleston of Coushatta; Allie Clair and Cade Anderson Hanna of Shreveport; Hallie Elizabeth Hanna of Rowlett, Texas, and Cameron Blake Pharr of Bossier City. Catherine is also survived by a host of Hanna and Thompson nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Catherine.
Catherine will be remembered for lots of things. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Coushatta as well as the XYZ club and the Garden Club. She mastered the art of painting late in life and created many masterpieces for all of her family to enjoy. She was a wonderful cook that both of her daughters-in-law and granddaughters try to emulate. For Christmas one year, she made hand-written cookbooks for each to enjoy. Already these books have become treasures to those who were lucky enough to be remembered in such a thoughtful way.
But probably what she will best be remembered for by her many friends is her love of teaching line dancing. She started out teaching classes locally at various locations as the need arose, but soon was contacted by Northwestern State University in Natchitoches where she made many friends teaching ballroom dancing, square dancing, and country-western dancing for many years.
What she will be most remembered for by her family is her selfless life and how she always gave her total self to the happiness of her family. The following request was discovered in a note she left behind: The last thing you need to know is that I love you all very much. My whole life has been based around all of you. Take care of each other. Stay close and remember that we will be together again. I want so much for you all to enjoy your family as you do now, and enjoy life; it's so short. To my grandchildren, who I love dearly, I hope for you the very best life has to offer. You have made my life very happy. Each one of you is my favorite!
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Wyche Coleman, Jr. and Mr. Gabriel Reynolds and the staff of Green Meadow Haven for the loving care shown to Catherine.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Catherine's memory to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 487, Coushatta, LA; Springville Cemetery, P. O. Box 1023, Coushatta, LA; or Riverdale Academy, 100 Riverdale Road, Coushatta, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 15, 2019