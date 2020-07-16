1/1
Catherine Woodard
1934 - 2020
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, private graveside services for Mrs. Catherine Woodard, age 85, will be held at the Springhill Cemetery, Springhill, LA with Bro. Landon Robin, her grandson, officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.

Mrs. Woodard was born on October 27, 1934 to Travis John and Ethel McVay Spence in Shreveport, LA and passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 due to COVID-19 in Shreveport, LA. She retired as the librarian at Springhill Junior High. Mrs. Woodard was known by all for her sweet spirit and smile. She was a faithful servant to our Lord, and it is a comfort to know that her mind and body are healed.

The family wishes to give special thanks to her "guardian angel" roommate, Myrle Pate; sitters, Debbie, Mandi and Michelle and the staff of Riverview who lovingly cared for her.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dayton Truett Woodard of Bossier City, LA; two daughters, Lori (David) Robin of Bossier City, LA, Teresa (Hamp) Spillers of Downsville, LA; five grandchildren, Luke Robin, Nicholas Spillers, Jordan Robin, Landon Robin, and Lyndsey Spillers; eleven great-grandchildren and one sister, Jean McEachern and husband, Harold of Sarepta, LA.

Mrs. Woodard was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Travis L. Spence, and Lavelle W. Spence.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or to the Senior Adult Ministry of Bellaire Baptist Church, 4330 Panther Drive, Bossier City, LA 71112

Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net




Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Springhill - Springhill
304 First Street Northwest
Springhill, LA 71075
318-539-3555
