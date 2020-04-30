Services
Ceasar "Sonny" Graham Jr.

Ceasar "Sonny" Graham Jr. Obituary
Mr. Ceasar "Sonny" Graham, Jr.

Keithville - 'Graveside service was held for Ceasar "Sonny" Graham, Jr. on April 8, 2020 at Forest Park West Cemetery. Pastor Gilbert Metcalf, officiated.

Ceasar was born January 26, 1949 in Shreveport, La and entered into rest on April 4, 2020 in Keithville, La. In 1963 he accepted the lord as his Savior at Providence Baptist Church in Stonewall, La.

He was a devoted educator that graduated from Grambling College in 1970. Ceasar taught at Wells Junior High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, LA. and North Caddo in Vivian, LA where he retired. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Ceasar was preceded in death by his parents Ceasar Graham Sr., and Uiler Mae Williams Graham.

He is survived by a loving aunt Ida Mae Williams Pennywell (Converse, LA.) brother; Claude L. Graham (Keithville, LA.) sisters; Mary Gowans (Forth Worth, TX.) Hearese Graham Moore (Shreveport, LA.) Ruby Jean Graham (Keithville, LA.), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
