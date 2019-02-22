|
|
Deacon Cecil R. Henderson
- - A Reflection Of Life For
Deacon Cecil R. Henderson
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race and I have remained faithful. 2 Timothy 4:7
These words provided the impetus for the life of a man who carried the banner of a true and living God. Deacon Cecil R. Henderson was a devoted husband, loving father, Christian leader, community role model, and a friend to mankind.
He was born on November 18, 1949 in Monroe, LA. He made his heavenly transition on Thursday evening, February 14, 2019, at Willis Knighton-Bossier.
The family hour for Dea. Henderson will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 6:00 P.M. The celebration services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Ronald Brown officiating. Both services will be held at New Elizabeth Baptist Church, 2332 Jewella Avenue. Interment will follow at Forest Park-West Cemetery.
He was a dedicated Deacon at the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church for forty-five years. He served as church clerk for over 30 years.
Dea. Henderson graduated from Carroll High School in 1967 in Monroe, LA. He received his B. S. Degree in Business Management from Southern University, Baton Rouge, LA in 1971. His pride for and loyalty to these two educational institutions were admirable.
He retired from Bell South/AT&T in 2007 after 36 years. He held various line and managerial positions.
He was an avid golfer and a life member of Rho Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Dea. Henderson was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Armenthra Foster Henderson; his brother, Robert Earl Henderson; his niece, Kimberly Henderson and his father-in-law, James Hall, Jr.
He will be eternally loved, remembered, and appreciated in the hearts and minds of his wife, Martha Wyandon Henderson; Sons: Darius (Adrienne Esq.) Henderson, Esq. and Dr. Marlon (Tenikki) Henderson; Grandchildren: Aanan, Aasha, Ayden and Maxwell; Sisters: Dinah Williams, Linda Henderson, Betty (Judge Carl) Sharp, and Sharon Hampton; Brother, Jonathan (Shirley) Henderson, all of Monroe, LA, mother-in-law, Cleorneice S. Hall, other relatives, many heartfelt friends and the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church Family.
'Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints."
~ Psalm 116:15 ~
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 22, 2019