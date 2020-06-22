Cecil W. Hayes
Cecil W. Hayes

Bossier City, LA - Services for Mr. Cecil Wray Hayes, 86, born January 15, 1934 will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Joe Whitney, Senior Adult Minister of First Baptist Bossier, will officiate. Burial will be at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Mr. Hayes died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Riverview Care Center after a lengthy illness. He was born in Haughton, LA. and was a resident of Bossier City.

Mr. Hayes retired from UOP after 33 years. He was a deacon at First Baptist Bossier and active in The Children's Ministry.

He was preceded in death by his parents G.C. Hayes and Nena Milner Hayes, Three Brothers, Dayton, Richard, & Herman. Survivors include wife of 62 years, Sue Darsey Hayes, brother Clark wife Carol; two sons, Mike and wife Connie; Greg and wife Karla; grandchildren: Scott Hayes and wife Kourtni; Amanda Kay and husband John; Kelsey Hayes; three great-grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members and many beloved friends.Pallbearers will be Scott Hayes, John Kay, Grady Davis, Ryan Read, Tim Hayes and Mike Collins. Honorary pallbearers will be Jessie Embry, Bill Crow, Marvin Williams, Jimmy Starks and Ron Worley. In lieu of flowers; Memorials may be given to First Baptist Bossier Church and Samaritan Purse (OCC).






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
