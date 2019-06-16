|
C.H. "Altee" Maulden
North Little Rock, AR - C.H. "Altee" Maulden, North Little Rock, made his final journey, this time to join the Lord and his beloved wife of 67 years, Marilyn, on June 13, 2019.
Altee, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on October 28, 1921 in Hughes Springs, Tex. Spending most of his life in Shreveport, La., Altee was a member of the Greatest Generation, proudly serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant, Altee fought in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany. For his service on several fronts, he was awarded the 7 Stars Presidential Citation.
After a career as a Federal Adjudicator for the Veterans Administration, Altee retired in 1977. He was active in the leadership of Southern Baptist Churches in Louisiana, North Carolina and Arkansas for more than 50 years.
Altee is survived by two daughters, Alita (Dennis) Blackmon of Greensboro, N.C. and Louine (Gary) Heathcott of San Antonio, Tex.; four grandchildren, Louine Blackmon, Maxwell Heathcott, Elizabeth Smith, and Adam Heathcott; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah Smith, Josie Smith, and Iggy Heathcott.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Forest Park Cemetery - St. Vincent, in Shreveport, Louisianan. on June 17 at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Donate - Arkansas Hospice
Arrangements are by Ruebel Funeral Home, www.ruebelfuneralhome.com
Published in Shreveport Times on June 16, 2019