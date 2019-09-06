|
|
Chad Jonathan Badgley
Shreveport, La - Services for Chad Jonathan Badgley, 40, will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Paul Summerlin, assisted by Rev. Cole Melton. Interment will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Ashland, LA. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m.
Chad was born in Natchitoches, LA on November 29, 1978 and passed away on September 3, 2019. Chad attended grade school and middle school in Natchitoches, LA and graduated from Airline High School in Bossier City, LA in 1997, where he was a band member and played french horn. He attended Tarrant County College of Radiology in Dallas, TX. He worked at Arlington Medical School in Dallas, TX and Lane Medical Center in Zachary, LA.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Travis Badgley and maternal grandparents, Carlton B. Barron and Juanita Barron.
Chad is survived by his mother, Cathy Barron Byrd of Bossier City, LA; father, Gary W. Badgley of Shreveport, LA; paternal grandmother, Bess Badgley of Bossier City, LA; stepsister, Suzanne Richardson; stepbrother, Christopher Richardson and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Honoring Chad as pallbearers will be, Sean Bohannon, Jason Summerlin, Larry Badgley, Byron Bohannon, Brant Summerlin and Ronnie Crews. Honorary pallbearer will be James Brown.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 6, 2019