Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad Badgley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chad Jonathan Badgley


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Chad Jonathan Badgley Obituary
Chad Jonathan Badgley

Shreveport, La - Services for Chad Jonathan Badgley, 40, will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Paul Summerlin, assisted by Rev. Cole Melton. Interment will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Ashland, LA. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m.

Chad was born in Natchitoches, LA on November 29, 1978 and passed away on September 3, 2019. Chad attended grade school and middle school in Natchitoches, LA and graduated from Airline High School in Bossier City, LA in 1997, where he was a band member and played french horn. He attended Tarrant County College of Radiology in Dallas, TX. He worked at Arlington Medical School in Dallas, TX and Lane Medical Center in Zachary, LA.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Travis Badgley and maternal grandparents, Carlton B. Barron and Juanita Barron.

Chad is survived by his mother, Cathy Barron Byrd of Bossier City, LA; father, Gary W. Badgley of Shreveport, LA; paternal grandmother, Bess Badgley of Bossier City, LA; stepsister, Suzanne Richardson; stepbrother, Christopher Richardson and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Honoring Chad as pallbearers will be, Sean Bohannon, Jason Summerlin, Larry Badgley, Byron Bohannon, Brant Summerlin and Ronnie Crews. Honorary pallbearer will be James Brown.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Download Now