Champ CrossnoChamp Crossno of Bossier City, Louisiana passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. There will be a visitation on Monday November 2, at 10 AM followed by a service at 11 AM at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City. The family invites all to attend.Champ was born on January 20,1937 to Champ, Sr. and Cubie Crossno in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. He attended school in Doyline where he excelled in Basketball. After graduating, he joined the Air Force in 1955. He was a boom operator on a KC10. After being Honorably discharged from active duty, He worked at Beards for a short period before purchasing a scaffolding company that became and still is, Champ's Scaffold Company currently being operated by his son, Brett. His favorite past times were Cajun Dancing, Fishing, watching the Saints and LSU, being with his family and his favorite of all: spoiling his sweet Josie.Champ is preceded in death by his parents Champ, Sr. and Cubie; sisters, Alice and Gloria.Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife JoAnn; daughter, Tonya (DeWayne); son, Brett(Traci); step-children, Randy (Barbara), Deidre, Amy(Jeff); sister, Virginia Crossno; grandchildren, Tiffany, Whitney, Danielle, David, Jordan, Evan, Carson, Bryce, Blake and Camden; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Maddox, Maci, Finley, Falyn and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.