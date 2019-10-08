|
|
Charlene Loyd Nicholas
Shreveport, LA - A funeral service honoring and celebrating the life of Charlene Loyd Nicholas, 94, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Interment will follow in the Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA. Brother Darwin Hunter will officiate. Friends may visit Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Charlene was born April 8, 1925 in Hosston, LA to Charles Frank and Thelma Endsley Loyd and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2019. Charlene retired from Wray Ford, she was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ and was active in PTA at Sunset Acres, Oak Terrace and Woodlawn. Most importantly Charlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her life was always about the lives of those around her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 49 years, Homer "Buck" Davis Nicholas; son, David Loyd Nicholas and brother, Max Loyd. Charlene left to cherish her memory, her son Douglas Charles Nicholas; daughter Pamela Kay Brister; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family members
Charlene's family wants to offer a special thank you to the staff of Summerfield Estates, Progressive Care and Heritage Manor Southern Hills.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019