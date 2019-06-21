|
Deacon Charles Anderson Jr.
Shreveport - Funeral Service for Deacon Charles Anderson Jr. will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Greater New Zion Baptist Church. Pastor Alvin L. Hopkins will Officiate. Interment will follow at Carver Cemetery. Family Hour is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana.
He was born March 27, 1932 in Hanna, Louisiana. He died on June 15, 2019 at Promise Hospital. He was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church-Benton. The Deacons of Shiloh will serve as pallbearers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, (3) sisters and (3) brothers. He is survived by his wife, Annie; (3) children, Dianne Kelly, Charles Anderson III, and Phyllis Fuller (Ecotry); (8) grandchildren, Shasta Hayes (Rodolfo), Sabina Moses, Jermaine Petteway, Rolanda Petteway, Imani Anderson, Ecotry A. Fuller, Chelsea Fuller, and Elliott Fuller; (12) great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 21, 2019