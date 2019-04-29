Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Charles Culotta
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Bossier City - A celebration of life honoring Charles Anthony Culotta, 77, of Bossier City, LA will be held on May 1, at 10:00 AM at the Hill Crest Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Joe Whitney presiding. Burial with military honors will be at the Hill Crest Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends on April 30 from 5 - 7 at the funeral home.

Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army. After the Army, Charles enjoyed a career as a cross country truck driver. He loved fishing with his sons, grandchildren, and friends, and enjoyed going to his sister's house to play cards and have a good meal.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Anthony and Mary Santone Culotta; sister, Rose 'Sis' McCoy; and two great nieces.

Charles is survived by his sons Samuel, James, Chris and wife Laura Culotta; siblings: Josephine Disotell, Joe Culotta, Jr., Diane Sifuentes, and David Culotta; his grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and best friend and boat mechanic, James (& Susan) Neal. And finally, his is also survived by the few fish he Did Not catch.

His favorite saying was: "If you can't make a living in five days, what is seven going to do?" (It should all be about family!)

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Andy Jeanise.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 29, 2019
