Charles Arthur Davis, Sr.
Bossier City, LA - Funeral services for Charles Arthur Davis, Sr. will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, Louisiana. Burial will immediately follow at Pease Chapel Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Minister James Tidwell.
Charlie was born on February 21, 1937 in Jacksonville, Florida to John Wesley Davis and Ineta Brewer Davis and passed away at home in Hartselle, Alabama on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Charlie was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 406. He began as a crane operator and later retired as a business agent. Over the years Charlie developed lifelong friendships in this industry that not only influenced his life but he cherished dearly.
Charlie served in many leadership positions throughout North Louisiana from board member to president. A few of these were Central Trades and Labor Council of the ALFCIO, Workforce Investment Board, and Shreveport Planning Commission. He spent several years as a lobbyist as well as the liaison for the men and women of the union who had been exposed to asbestos under unsafe working conditions. One of the greatest social activities that tied in with his professional life was meeting with both political and community friends for Friday lunch at his best friend and buddy, Angelo Roppolo's, place.
He volunteered in the community he lived in throughout the years. Early on he was instrumental in developing the high school wrestling program in North Louisiana. Some of his more recent involvement was Gingerbread House, Pregnancy Crisis Center, Community Action Center, District Attorney's Faith Based Organization and the Bossier Parish Sherriff's Posse.
Although Charlie was very involved with many important things throughout his long life the thing he always considered most important was his leadership role in a small country church in the community of Red Chute, La where he was the minister for over 50 years. His faith, conviction and work ethic all played a part in the blessed and full life that he enjoyed.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Davis; two sons, Charles Arthur Davis Jr. and wife, JoAnn and John Wesley Davis II; one daughter, Dena Kay Nagel and husband, Richard; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Honoring Charlie as pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020