Charles Aulden "Charlie" BerthelotShreveport - Charles Aulden "Charlie" Berthelot, age 85 of Shreveport, LA passed away on Saturday September 19, 2020. Charles was born in Pineville, Louisiana on November 18, 1934 to Kevlin and Viola Brownlee Berthelot.Charles worked for AEP/SWPCO for 43 years as an Electrician. He was very involved in the community. Charles was a member with many organizations including: El karubah Shrine Temple, Royal Order of Jesters, Sandman Unit of EL karubah Shrine Temple, Scottish Rite, and the Masonic Lodge.Left to Cherish Charles memory is his wife of 65 years, Shirley Ann Berthelot; Sons Chet Berthelot (Debbie), and Chris Berthelot; grandchildren Karly Harper, Cody Berthelot, Sarah Berthelot, Rachel Schillage, and Chelsea Wilkins; 8 great grandchildren. Charles is also survived numerous other friends and family members.Charles is preceded in death by his parents; stillborn daughter and son Chuck Berthelot.The family will receive friends on Saturday at 10:00 am until service time at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am. An Interment will take place in Centuries Memorial Park.Honoring the family as Pallbearers will be Jared Harper, Eddie Chennault, Bob Mathews, Louis Cook, Tom La Fortune, and Lynn Arnold. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Bagley, Robert McNaughton, Bruce Easterly, Kirk Armitage, and Rodney Oar.