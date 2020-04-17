|
|
Charles "Chandler" Bounds
Shreveport - Charles "Chandler" Bounds was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on September 5, 1947 to Margaret Dabadie Bounds and Thurmond Dees Bounds and passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
He grew up in Shreveport attending St. Joseph Catholic School then graduated from Jesuit in 1965. He then matriculated at Spring Hill in Mobile, Alabama where he graduated in 1969. In 1970 while in graduate school, Vietnam was still going strong thus he was drafted by the United States Army. Afterwards, he finished his Master's and met his first wife in Mississippi. They returned to Shreveport where their two children were born.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Sandra Townson Bounds. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Bounds Michnewicz and husband, Jerry; nephew, Randy Enloe and wife, Teresa all of Marietta, Georgia; children, Amanda Bounds Chatelain and husband, Chris and Thomas Chandler Bounds of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Many holidays were shared with his stepchildren and granddaughters. They are Lauren Parker Humphrey and husband, Brown and Edward Beauregard Parker and wife, Tamara and granddaughters, Robinson Elizabeth Humphrey and Mary McCullough Humphrey, who he shared many of holidays with.
He loved his Lord and doing what Christ asked us to do. He volunteered helping the needy as well as animals needing homes.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Shreveport Bossier Animal Rescue, 431 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71104 or to St. Vincent de Paul at St. John's Cathedral, P.O. Box 3911, Shreveport, LA 71133.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020