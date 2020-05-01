Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Brooks Obituary
Charles Brooks

Shreveport-LA Charles Brooks age 64 passed away from a heart attack on April 27, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He was born to JD and Alice Brooks on May 7, 1955. He was preceded in death by his father JD Brooks. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Renee and their 3 sons Cody and wife Tracy, Corey and wife Christina, Chase and Holly. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren Wyatt, Walker, Raylan, Wiley and Maddie, his mother, 3 brothers and 2 sisters, mother and father in law.

Due to Covid 19 the family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Please visit the online obituary to share your memories of Charlie.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -