Charles Brooks
Shreveport-LA Charles Brooks age 64 passed away from a heart attack on April 27, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
He was born to JD and Alice Brooks on May 7, 1955. He was preceded in death by his father JD Brooks. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Renee and their 3 sons Cody and wife Tracy, Corey and wife Christina, Chase and Holly. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren Wyatt, Walker, Raylan, Wiley and Maddie, his mother, 3 brothers and 2 sisters, mother and father in law.
Due to Covid 19 the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Please visit the online obituary to share your memories of Charlie.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020