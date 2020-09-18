Charles Bryant
Shreveport - CDR Cordis Charles Bryant USN (Ret.) passed away peacefully in Shreveport, Louisiana on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020. The memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday September 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 3715 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
Charles was born August 21st, 1933 to Ruby Bell Maddox and Cordis Clyde Bryant in San Antonio, TX. He was a 1951 graduate of Harlandale High School and then attended San Antonio College. Later in 1974, he would receive his B.S. in Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. He met his wife Rosemary during her time as a Wave in Corpus Christi and they wed on February 18, 1954; they had a beautiful marriage of 66 years. They had their son Stephen in 1955 and Carla in 1958.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1952 and was commissioned as an ensign in January 1960. He became a full lieutenant in 1964 and was promoted to Commander in July of 1975. He served on many ships, including the USS Plymouth Rock, USS Amherst (as Executive Officer), USS Litchfield County (as Commanding Officer), USS Mt. Whitney (as Operations Officer), USS Anchorage (as Executive Officer) and the USS Blue Ridge. Some of his tours included time spent in Vietnam, Japan, Cuba, the Mediterranean and even a brief stint on a blimp patrolling the US coastline.
Charles retired from the Navy in October of 1977 after 25 years of service and took up roots in Shreveport, LA. He traveled and relocated many times with the Navy; he and Rosemary have called many places home including Detroit, Guam, Virginia, Washington D.C. , Monterey, Portland, and San Diego. He received many decorations and commendations such as the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Navy Commendation with Combat "V", Meritorious Unit Citation, Combat Action Ribbon and Vietnamese Navy Distinguished Service Order Medal.
Charles then went on to get his real-estate appraisal license in Shreveport, where he worked for an additional 30 years. This afforded him the ability to work from his home, at one point employing his wife and both children, Stephen and Carla. He often remarked those were some of the most cherished times in his life; he loved to be at home with his family after many long tours abroad with the Navy. After retiring from real estate, he loved to spend time catching up with old shipmates and attending reunions.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers John & Rene, his sister Lorene, his son Stephen, his daughter Carla and his grandson Craig. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Bryant, his sister Peggy McMurray of San Antonio, and grandson Patrick Barnes and wife Lucia of Kansas City. The family would like to extend sincerest gratitude to Bertha Hamilton, who was a devoted and loving caretaker in his last years.
Charles will be remembered by all as a respected, intelligent, kind, and gentle soul who truly loved spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors. He never met a stranger, and even if he did he would find some connection that tied their stories together. He was a dedicated father, a beloved uncle, a cherished grandfather, and an extraordinary husband. He had stories that left one awed at his extensive travels and many adventures. He loved his time serving his country in the Navy and will always have a piece of his heart at sea.
They that go down to sea in ships, that do business in great waters,
these see the works of the Lord, and His wonders in the deep. - PSALM 107, 23:24