Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Burson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Burson


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Charles Burson Obituary
Charles Burson

De Berry, TX - Funeral services for Charles Wesley Burson, 75, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Bro. Peter Allen officiating. Interment will be held at NW LA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home.

Charles was born March 27, 1944 in Orange, TX and went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2019. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was an active member of New Hebron Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elsie Burson. Left to cherish his memory are sons, Andy Burson (Lacy) and Matt Burson (Debbie); daughter, Laura Belcher (Jason); grandchildren, Hadley, Brooke, Eli, Jake, Emma, Anna, John, and Charlie; sister, Lera Swain; brothers, Jerry Burson (Judy) and Kenneth Burson (Cherry); and numerous nieces and nephews

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hebron Baptist Church.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Christus Highland Cancer Treatment Center.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now