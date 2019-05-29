Charles Burson



De Berry, TX - Funeral services for Charles Wesley Burson, 75, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Bro. Peter Allen officiating. Interment will be held at NW LA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home.



Charles was born March 27, 1944 in Orange, TX and went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2019. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was an active member of New Hebron Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elsie Burson. Left to cherish his memory are sons, Andy Burson (Lacy) and Matt Burson (Debbie); daughter, Laura Belcher (Jason); grandchildren, Hadley, Brooke, Eli, Jake, Emma, Anna, John, and Charlie; sister, Lera Swain; brothers, Jerry Burson (Judy) and Kenneth Burson (Cherry); and numerous nieces and nephews



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hebron Baptist Church.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Christus Highland Cancer Treatment Center. Published in Shreveport Times on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary