Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
For more information about
Charles Glasscock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Glasscock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Glasscock


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles D. Glasscock Obituary
Charles D. Glasscock

Bossier City - Services celebrating the life of Charles D. Glasscock will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Dr. Randy Harper officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for visitation, prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Charles was born in Montgomery, AL on February 16, 1945 and passed away on March 6, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Bellaire Baptist Church. He will be remembered for his servant's heart, warm smile and big hugs. There is no doubt that as Charles entered heaven on March 6, 2019 the Lord greeted him with the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 21:25

He was preceded in death by his parents; Lt. Col. Ret. Lee E. Shirley and Louise Shirley and two brothers, Mike Shirley and John Glasscock.

Charles is survived by his children, Melissa Butler and husband Scott, Laura Cheney and husband Jeremy and son, Christopher Glasscock; grandchildren, Jacob Butler, Graham Cheney, Caroline Cheney, Sarah Kate Cheney, Althea Glasscock and Layton Glasscock and sister, Ann Gililland and husband Mike and sister in law, Sharon Lauterbach.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charles' name to Bellaire Baptist Church.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now