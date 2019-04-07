|
Charles Donald Parker, Sr.
Shreveport - Our Daddy and Grandaddy Charles Donald Parker, Sr. passed away April 5th. He was born on Christmas Day, 1933. Preceding him in death were Parents Alma & Oscar Parker and Siblings Leigh, Julia, Helen, Ruth, John, Edith, Joe, Fred, Herbert, Bobby and Dorothy.
He will be sadly missed by his 2 children, Kathryn P. Martin and Charles Parker, Granddaughters, Noel Humphries (Kyle) and Sara Holley Atherton (Nicky) and great-grandchildren Kate, London, Finn and Kynlee as well as many nieces and nephews and Sister-in-law Lelia Parker. Don graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1952. He was a car salesman at Red River Chevrolet for many years.
A celebration of his life will be on Monday, April 8th with visitation at 10:00 a.m., Services 11:00 a.m., Aulds Funeral Home 7849 E. Kings Hwy, Shreveport. Burial will be at Arlington Cemetery in Homer, LA at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 7, 2019