Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Donald Parker Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Donald Parker Sr. Obituary
Charles Donald Parker, Sr.

Shreveport - Our Daddy and Grandaddy Charles Donald Parker, Sr. passed away April 5th. He was born on Christmas Day, 1933. Preceding him in death were Parents Alma & Oscar Parker and Siblings Leigh, Julia, Helen, Ruth, John, Edith, Joe, Fred, Herbert, Bobby and Dorothy.

He will be sadly missed by his 2 children, Kathryn P. Martin and Charles Parker, Granddaughters, Noel Humphries (Kyle) and Sara Holley Atherton (Nicky) and great-grandchildren Kate, London, Finn and Kynlee as well as many nieces and nephews and Sister-in-law Lelia Parker. Don graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1952. He was a car salesman at Red River Chevrolet for many years.

A celebration of his life will be on Monday, April 8th with visitation at 10:00 a.m., Services 11:00 a.m., Aulds Funeral Home 7849 E. Kings Hwy, Shreveport. Burial will be at Arlington Cemetery in Homer, LA at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now