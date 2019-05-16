Charles E. Bradley



Shreveport - Charles Edwin (Edd) Bradley was born February 26, 1930, at home, in rural Cass County, TX near Queen City. He passed away on May 13, 2019. He graduated from Atlanta High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served in the Korean War. He was retired from ArkLa Gas after 30 years. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of cattle, but above all, he loved his family.



Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Willie Wood-Bradley; all of his siblings, Thelma, Berniece, Beatrice, Howard (Buddy), Sue, Pauline, and Patricia; a very special granddaughter, Tiffany Bradley; and also a special aunt, Emma Wood.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Billie Bradley; son, Charles Bradley II and fiancée Janet Caldwell; daughter, Pamela Bradley; grandchildren, Rodrigue Bradley and Samantha Brianna Bradley; great-grandchildren, Cameron Dreher, Beaux Baker, Malayzhea Bradley, and Rodrigue Bradley II; nieces, Gayle Hines and Linda McGregor; and extended family, Lauri, Rhonda, Cole, and Taylor.



He has requested that this occasion be taken to thank anyone and everyone who ever befriended him, did him a favor, or had a kind word for or about him. May God bless all of you.