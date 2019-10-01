Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Charles E. Hartley


1950 - 2019
Charles E. Hartley Obituary
Charles E. Hartley

Bethany, LA - Graveside services for Charles E. Hartley will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Providence Church Cemetery in Springridge, LA with Rev. J.B. Shoumaker, Jr., and Rev. Michael Scott officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Charles was born on December 7, 1950 and went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019. He was an over the road truck driver for 40 years. For a short time, he was an owner-operator and then worked for McElroy Metal. He was a handyman who loved life, traveling, and his family, most of all he adored his wife. He was loved and deeply respected by all who met and knew him.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret Hartley; his biological mother, Emma Darden; daughter, Candice Jamison; brother, Glenn Darden; and sister, Bea Terrell. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Cheryl Hartley; two daughters, Traci Teer and husband Scott and Shannon Johnson and husband Jason; son, Joe (Jay) Jamison and wife Stephanie; sister, Mary McAlpin; brother, Mark Bevill; a host of grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thanks to The Willis-Knighton ICU staff and to Fire District 4 in Caddo Parish.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 1, 2019
